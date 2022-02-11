Advertisement

Roll on over to the Pipes and Stripes car show this weekend

File photo: Car show
File photo: Car show(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local motor heads and grease monkeys are invited to the annual Pipes and Stripes Car Show.

Participants will get a chance to rev the engine and show off their rides for a chance to win the top prize.

The car show will feature classic, custom or restored vehicles for car lovers to enjoy. I think even the eco mobile will make an appearance.

The categories include, most patriotic, best team spirit, best muscle car, people’s choice and best off road just to name a few.

It all starts on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the El Metro Park and Ride. It’s free and open to the public.

