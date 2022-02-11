Advertisement

Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warmer winds from the south will precede a cooler airmass moving south from Canada into the Great Plains. The leading edge of the cooler air will arrive Saturday morning. A shallow layer of moist air will be sufficient for mostly cloudy skies as the cold front arrives, and for possible brief scattered showers. As the colder airmass moves overhead during Saturday night, skies will be clear, and temperatures will become cold, reaching the 30′s Sunday dawn. The cold airmass will quickly move away by Monday with the return of warmer winds from the south.

