Oil Tanker Trailer Flips Over Near Gas Station

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Major traffic delays were caused in North Laredo Friday evening after an oil tank truck flips over near a major intersection.

The incident took place outside a gas station on the corner of Del Mar Boulevard and Springfield Avenue. Shortly after Laredo Fire Units along with Laredo Police secured the area.

According to a witness, a trailer was heading into the gas station at around 7:30 pm. The rear wheels of the tanker fell into a ditch causing the tanker to flip over. The witness also mentions, seeing a liquid spill on the concrete, but it is not confirmed by officials if any type of hazardous substance spilled out during the incident.

Meanwhile, traffic piled up on the busy street, Laredo police officers were seen redirecting traffic and even closing down some streets leading into Del Mar. As of 9:30 Friday night crews were still at the scene.

