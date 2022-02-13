Advertisement

Junkyard Fire on Highway 359

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire breaks out at a junkyard on Highway 359 and Los Altos.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, they were called out to the scene at around 4 p.m.

Due to the large amounts of water needed to fight the fire, large capacity water hoses are going to be spread across Highway 359 causing a temporary closure on the east and west bound lanes.

More details will be provided at a later time.

