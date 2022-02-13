Laredo Police arrest suspect in connection to bar shooting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man has been arrested for a shooting that left three people dead early Sunday morning.

Joe Manuel Martinez, 22 is now behind bars after being served with three counts of murder.

This is after a shooting that happened at two this morning, outside TKO Sports Cafe located at the 2300 block of Jacaman Rd.

The Laredo Police Department says a fight broke out prior to the shooting.

Fire paramedics on the scene found a 21-year-old and 25-year-old unresponsive. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. A third man, a 21-year-old, was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.

At this time, police are not releasing their names, but they are asking the community to report any tips on the incident to crime stoppers by calling 727-tips. All calls remain anonymous.

