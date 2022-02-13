Advertisement

Tank truck remains inside a ditch

Crews still working on removing a tanker truck from a ditch
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A busy intersection in north Laredo will remain closed off for a second night.

A tanker truck remains inside a ditch by the intersection of W. Del Mar Boulevard and Springfield Avenue.

The Laredo Fire Department says the contents of the tanker are still being removed. A spokesperson for the fire department tells us the tanker has a combustible resin.

According to an eye witness, the tanker truck was heading to the Stripes gas station at around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The rear wheels of the tanker fell into a ditch causing the tanker to flip over.

The fire department says there was no spill or leak coming from the tank.

Laredo Police, Laredo Fire, City of Laredo Public Works, and E3 environmental have all be on the scene assisting with the situation.

A perimeter around the intersection will remain in place until the tanker is safely removed.

