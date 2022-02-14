Can you feel the love?

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Whatever your plans are for Valentine’s Day, it’s going to be the perfect time to spend it outdoors!

On Monday we’ll start rather chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s and we’ll see a high about 74 degrees by the afternoon.

Now things will warm up significantly on Tuesday, we’ll hit a high of about 80 degrees, things will only get warmer on Wednesday, to a high of 88 degrees.

Things will drop on Thursday but we’ll remain in the 80s.

Don’t get too used to these warmer temperatures, we are going to drop once again into the 60s.

Then by the weekend we’ll see temperatures in the 70s.

