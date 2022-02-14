Despite supply issues, Laredo flower shop flourishes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A flower shop that blooms at the corner of Commerce Drive and McPherson Road has been preparing nonstop for Valentine’s Day.

Silvia Bautista of Magnolia Floral Y Regalos says they sell flowers for any kind of day, birthday, anniversaries, Valentine’s, Mother’s Day or just because.

Bautista along with dozens of other flower shop owners have been working to have all the arrangements ready for Valentine’s Day.

She says she dedicated her life to her shop alongside her husband and has managed to stay in business during the pandemic.

However, there were plenty of obstacles and challenges along the way, especially when it came to supplies.

Bautista says sometimes it can be hard to meet the demands of customers because sometimes they ask for certain colors, or flowers and they have a low production.

Many flower shops inside the state are having flower supply shortage issues.

This is due to the fall out of COVID-19 as flower farms couldn’t remain open and fewer flowers were planted and harvested.

But not only was the U.S. affected by the shortage, but international distributors were also struggling to meet supply demands.

Last year Bautista said she had difficulties in crossing flowers inside the state, this was due to the travel restrictions placed at that time.

Like other businesses, Bautista took notice of the restrictions and said it was hard for her as well as many other flower shop owners.

Once the restrictions were loosened, she was able to get her supplies just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This holiday Bautista is asking for lovebirds to be patient, as they continue to try their best and serve the community during the holiday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.