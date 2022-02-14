Early voting officially underway in Webb County

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Early voting is officially underway for the primary elections.

Some of the races include U.S. Representative for District 28, Texas Governor, Lieutenant Governor and County Commissioner Precinct Four to name a few.

For more information, you can click here to get to the Webb County Elections office website.

Potential voters can find a schedule, sample ballots, and voting locations.

Early voting runs from Monday, February 14 to Friday, February 25.

Election Day will be Tuesday, March 1.

