Harmony students donate hearts to elderly residents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students over at Harmony Science Academy decided to share some love to senior citizens this past weekend.

The students created 3D Hearts during their STEM CTE class instructed by Mrs. Ozlem Bogush.

This is just one of many crafts that students create during the semester, and they wanted to find a way to create something they could give as a gift to our elders.

The students donated the hearts to the elderly at Las Alturas Nursing and Transitional Care.

It’s just a small gesture that shows a whole lotta love in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

