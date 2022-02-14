Advertisement

Laredo couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After weeks of waiting, the big day came for many looking to celebrate their love!

A local judge offered free weddings to those ready to take the leap of faith.

The initiative was held at the office of Judge Oscar Liendo who had the promotion specifically for Valentine’s Day.

Love was certainly in the air as many couples say it was time to take the next big step in their respected relationships.

Luis and Claudia Gonzalez were just two of the dozens of people that decided to say their I Do’s.

The Gonzalez have been together for 17 years and decided it was time to seal the deal.

Many who went to exchange their vows went with family and friends to witness their big day.

Over 20 couples got married but not just anyone could walk up and get married, they needed to get their marriage license with the county clerk before the big day.

Now, if you didn’t get a change to get married for free, Judge Liendo’s office will be offering half priced weddings for the entire month of February.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, we’ll hear directly from the newlyweds about their love story and how today was a fairytale.

