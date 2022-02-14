Advertisement

Lake Casa Blanca names new superintendent

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There is a new face taking the helm at Lake Casa Blanca International State Park.

Scott Bingnaman took to the state park’s social media pages to introduce himself as a new superintendent to our community,

Bingnaman says he has been a Texas resident since 2000, has held several senior government positions, is a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and volunteer firefighter.

In the post he promises employees are working to improve several areas of the park in time for easter.

