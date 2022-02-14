Man charged with possession of drugs and firearm

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop leads to a drug bust in central Laredo.

Laredo Police arrested 32-year-old Mauro Fernando Montemayor Jr. at the 2600 block of Highway 83.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Feb 8 at around 1:30 a.m. when officers patrolling the highway pulled over a Toyota Camry.

During questioning, Montemayor was acting suspicious, and officers noticed a clear plastic bag in his center console.

Officers determined the bags contained cocaine. Additionally, Montemayor informed the officer he had a handgun in his vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.

