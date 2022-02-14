Man and woman allegedly caught with drugs during traffic stop
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man and woman are arrested after a traffic stop results in a drug bust.
Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Michael Uribe and 47-year-old Sarita Vega-Barrera in the case.
The incident happened on Feb. 7 at around 2 a.m. when officers pulled over a Jeep Cherokee.
After a search of the vehicle, authorities found a clear plastic bag of heroin and crack cocaine and heroin inside Vega-Barrera’s purse.
Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Uribe also had a pending warrant of criminal mischief.
The two were arrested, charged with possession, and taken to the county jail.
