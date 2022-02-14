Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty Border Patrol agent is killed during a fatal vehicle accident over the weekend.

It all happened on Saturday at around 2 a.m. when Laredo Police was called out to an accident at the 2300 block of Maine Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 2020 Honda Accord smashed into a house.

Police say the only occupant inside the car was 25-year-old Stephanie Denise Camacho.

Camacho was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Border Patrol confirmed that she was a fairly new agent.

Since she was off duty during the time of the accident, the case is being investigated by the Laredo Police Department.

