Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty Border Patrol agent is killed during a fatal vehicle accident over the weekend.

It all happened on Saturday at around 2 a.m. when Laredo Police was called out to an accident at the 2300 block of Maine Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 2020 Honda Accord smashed into a house.

Police say the only occupant inside the car was 25-year-old Stephanie Denise Camacho.

Camacho was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Border Patrol confirmed that she was a fairly new agent.

Since she was off duty during the time of the accident, the case is being investigated by the Laredo Police Department.

