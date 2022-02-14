Advertisement

Surveillance video shows moments tanker truck falls into ditch

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The intersection of Del Mar and Springfield remains closed for the fourth day after a tanker fell into a ditch over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows the bone-chilling moments the tanker truck got stuck inside the ditch.

The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 11 at around 7:20 p.m. when the driver of a tanker truck was attempting to make a U-turn in the Stripe’s gas station located across KGNS studios.

KGNS surveillance cameras caught the exact time, the tanker fell in.

While the driver was attempting to turn, the wheels got caught into the ditch, causing the weight of the tank to fall into the gutter.

Crews closed off the area as they worked to remove the chemicals from the tank.

Officials have removed the tanker from the ditch, but they are still trying to carefully clear the scene.

