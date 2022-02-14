Advertisement

UISD suspends Valentine’s Day gift deliveries

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Love may be in the air, but it most certainly won’t be felt at any UISD schools.

Last week, UISD issued a statement saying that it was suspending in school deliveries for both students and employees due to a shortage of staff personnel.

This means items such as flowers, candies or gifts will not be allowed.

Officials at UISD say this is set in place as a health precaution applies to all students, teachers and staff members throughout the district.

Meanwhile LISD is business as usual.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Joe Manuel Martinez
Laredo Police arrest suspect in connection to bar shooting
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash
20-year-old Carolina Sanherman
Woman accused of stealing money from ice cream shop
Tanker falls into ditch
Surveillance video shows moments tanker truck falls into ditch

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Until Cold Front Thursday Evening
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products
The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Federal agency meant to protect consumers given little power to ban defective products