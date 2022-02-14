UISD suspends Valentine’s Day gift deliveries
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Love may be in the air, but it most certainly won’t be felt at any UISD schools.
Last week, UISD issued a statement saying that it was suspending in school deliveries for both students and employees due to a shortage of staff personnel.
This means items such as flowers, candies or gifts will not be allowed.
Officials at UISD say this is set in place as a health precaution applies to all students, teachers and staff members throughout the district.
Meanwhile LISD is business as usual.
