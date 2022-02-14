Advertisement

Woman accused of stealing money from ice cream shop

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is allegedly caught stealing over a thousand dollars from her place of employment.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Carolina Sanherman and charged her with theft.

The incident happened back in October first of 2021 when officers were called out to the “Chop Chop” treat shop located at the 5600 block of San Dario Avenue.

Authorities met with the business owner who stated that Sanherman had taken $1,559 dollars from the safe.

The owner noticed that he was missing money from the deposits and after checking surveillance video, he noticed Sanherman was taking money from the safe.

She was arrested and taken to the county jail.

