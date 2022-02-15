Advertisement

18 undocumented people found in home

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than a dozen undocumented people were found hidden in a house in south Laredo. Border Patrol along with the Webb County Constable Precinct 2 Office arrested 18 undocumented people.

The agency says they rely on working with other law enforcement groups to stop stash houses from popping up in the community. They ask the community to report any suspicious activity they see in their neighborhood.

