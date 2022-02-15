Advertisement

Border Olmpics tees off at Laredo Country Club

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Border Olympics teed off on Monday at the Laredo Country Club.

This is the 71st edition of the two day- three round tournaments with 14 teams from all over Texas along with the University of Michigan, Illinois State and bowling green adding to the fun.

As the dust settles on day one, Houston is leading the way with a seven-stroke lead even after coming back to the pack a little bit.

Sam Houston and Baylor are locked up at two under in a tie for 2nd with Lamar only one back of them and Louisiana Tech at one over par rounding out the top five.

These teams will be back out on the Country Club on Tuesday to close out the tournament.

