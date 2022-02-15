Advertisement

Commissioners approve modified construction contract for detox center

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Monday, Webb County Commissioners approved the new construction contract with Quantcorp Construction LLC.

The county said they did a “value engineering” on the project.

That means, they revisited the contract and were able to modify the cost of the construction project from 1.8 million to 1.7 million.

Some of the items that were modified in cost was the electrical system and the canopy that will go at the entrance of the building.

Commissioners approved the new contract and construction is set to begin soon.

The detox facility is a joint project between the county and the City of Laredo and had been in the planning stages for a couple of years.

