Dr. Martinez to hold virtual townhall meeting

Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.
Dr. Marte A. Martinez Jr.(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A councilmember is inviting residents of District Six to come out and voice their concerns during a townhall meeting.

Dr. Marte Martinez is inviting constituents to discuss ideas, concerns or upcoming projects in the district.

The event takes place today at 6 p.m. online.

For more information on how to register for the virtual event, you can scan the QR code.

Dr. Martinez to hold townhall meeting
Dr. Martinez to hold townhall meeting(City of Laredo)

