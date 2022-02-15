Dr. Martinez to hold virtual townhall meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A councilmember is inviting residents of District Six to come out and voice their concerns during a townhall meeting.
Dr. Marte Martinez is inviting constituents to discuss ideas, concerns or upcoming projects in the district.
The event takes place today at 6 p.m. online.
For more information on how to register for the virtual event, you can scan the QR code.
