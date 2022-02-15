FDA postpones meeting to discuss vaccine for kids under 5

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There was a major development in the effort to protect the youngest Americans from COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration announced that February 15′s meeting to discuss vaccines for children six months through four years has been postponed.

Dr. Victor Trevino, the Laredo Health Authority spoke to KGNS about these developments. “The FDA is looking at this closer because they need a little bit more time to evaluate whether more boosters are better for children below five years old.”

Pfizer says it will extend its rolling submission as it continues to collect and submit more information. The company has not pulled its emergency use authorization application. Pfizer says it expects to have three-dose data by early April.

The FDA says once that new data is in, it will be evaluated as quickly as possible.

