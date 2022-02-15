KGNS News Anchor Mindy Casso among 2022 Orgullo Latino Legacy recipients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County LULAC chooses this year’s recipients of the 2022 Orgullo Latino Legacy Award. Each year, a man, a woman, and an organization are selected for their lifetime commitment to improving the lives of Latino children and families in Laredo and Webb County. This year, the Chamber of Commerce was chosen for their work in building business partnerships between Laredo and Latin countries, while Laredoan, Arturo Elizondo, was selected representing the male category. Elizondo is the CEO and Co-Founder of the EVERY Food-Tech Company, out of Silicon Valley in California.

The female representative selected this year for the Orgullo honor goes to a familiar face. Our colleague, KGNS News Anchor Mindy Casso, for her work in journalism and communications over the last 32 years.

“This recognition by LULAC validates that and gives credibility to the work that not only I do, but all of my colleagues in journalism,” said Casso. “Whether its broadcast journalism or print journalism, we all have a life’s mission to communicate to the community what’s going on. Knowledge is power, so when we can do that and have an impact—and hopefully save a life in the process—then that’s extremely rewarding and to be recognized for that is humbling, and I can’t thank LULAC enough.”

Meanwhile, Webb County LULAC President, Raul Reyes, says, “Ninety-percent of the proceeds of this program goes back towards investing in educational attainment for our high school students, and this is in terms of scholarships. So we hope that we are able to award over 50 five-hundred-dollar scholarships to high school seniors from every high school here in Laredo.”

The fundraising dinner honoring the recipients this year will be held on Thursday, April 14th. For information on tickets, tables, and sponsorships, you can call Erika Botello at (956) 764-9112 or email webbcountyLULAC@gmail.com.

