Lady Bulldogs gear up for opening round game

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Alexander Girls Basketball Team practiced on Monday for the last time before heading to their first round game.

The Bulldogs ended up in third place of District 30-6A with a record of 7-4 only behind United South and United which also earned a ticket to the playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs will take on Stevens High School from San Antonio, Senior Kayla Herrera spoke on the preparations going towards the big game.

Herrera says, “We’ve been going actually harder like you can tell on defense it’s been more competition. We go to a defensive drill and the loser runs so obviously we don’t want to lose so we have to win. We have to go hard and just do what we have to do, execute and play fast.

The Bulldogs are one of three UISD teams in play on Tuesday as they will be joined by both the Panthers and Longhorns all in Corpus and all starting at seven.

Alexander will get Stevens from Moody; United draws Harlan from Miller and United South takes on Warren from King.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.