Laredo International Airport expansion looking for restaurants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo International Airport’s Interim Director Gilbert Sanchez spoke to Ruben Villarreal on the KGNS Digital News Desk on February 15. Sanchez spoke about the expansion that will soon take place at the airport.

It’s a 28,200 square foot project up to the north of the terminal building. The additional space will include a larger security checkpoint, new restrooms, and additional space for restaurants or food concessions, which will include an area on the first and second floor.

Because regulations for restaurants inside airports are very specific, Sanchez is inviting anyone interested in learning more to a meeting this week. He went on to say they are looking for a couple of restaurants and are open to any kind of food being offered or proposed, which could also include a bar.

The meeting will take place February 18 at 2 p.m. at the Laredo International Airport or virtually if preferred. They are requiring an RSVP by calling 956-795-2000.

As for when construction will begin, Sanchez says they will go out for bids this September. He says the funding for the project was secured by Congressman Henry Cuellar through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act.

