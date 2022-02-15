Laredo Mayor proclaims student voting day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In recognition of the star of early voting, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz proclaimed Student voting day in the city.

In an effort to promote voting among the students of LISD, UISD, LC and Harmony, the mayor recognized the coalition for its efforts in helping high school students become knowledgeable and responsible voter.

On behalf of the Yes I will vote organization, Dr. Martha Villarreal says that so far, they have helped more than 13,000 students become registered voters in the state and will continue to motivate them to exercise their right to vote.

