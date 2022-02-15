Laredo Police need your help searching for robbery suspect

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to a robbery.

Laredo Police released a picture of the suspect taken from surveillance video showing a man wearing a striped hoodie, black pants and a blue mask.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

