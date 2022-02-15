UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On February 14, KGNS obtained the affidavit of 22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez. It stated that attorney Joe Rubio was appointed to represent Martinez. However, on February 15, we spoke to Rubio who said he won’t be able to take the case. His reason for stepping down is that he is handling several different murder cases at this time.

No word yet who will represent Martinez.

Below is the original story:

The man accused of a shooting outside a Laredo sports bar over the weekend remains behind bars. Joe Manuel Martinez, 22 had been charged with three counts of murder that happened outside TKO Sports Café.

Laredo Police released the daunting details of what led up to the shooting as well as the individuals who were involved. Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino says a fight broke out outside the sports bar which escalated into gunfire and caused the deaths of three men.

During February 14′s press conference held by Laredo Police, the victims were identified as 25-year-old Jose Mario Luna, 21-year-old Gilbert De La Torre, and 21-year old Cesar Samuel Escobar.

As soon as police arrived, they had plenty of witnesses that were willing to cooperate and provide enough evidence to identify the suspect.

By Sunday evening, thanks to those witnesses providing information and videos, 22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez was arrested and charged with three counts of murder. According to Chief Trevino, Martinez allegedly shot the three victims with a .40 caliber handgun. Chief Trevino shared an interesting component to Martinez’s arrest. Trevino says, “Warrants were obtained and as soon as the warrants were executed, the mother called in to the police department and turned her son in to police.”

Chief Trevino says Martinez has a criminal history prior to these recent murders. He also says the case is an isolated incident and is still under investigation.

Authorities would like to remind the community that whenever a fight breaks out at a bar or club, to avoid the area and report it to prevent a similar incident from happening.

Martinez is at the Webb County Jail on a $900,000 bond. Judge Monica Notzon signed off the arrest warrant for Martinez.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

