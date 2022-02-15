Advertisement

LISD to crack down on unexcused absences

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is hiring extra personnel to make sure elementary and middle school students are showing up to school.

With the support of the elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund, the district is looking to hire an additional 20 attendance scouts.

Sixteen of them will support elementary schools while four will assist middle schools.

These scouts will work under the supervision of their campus principal and work closely with attendance clerks, teachers and counselors to help boost attendance and prevent those at risk of dropping out.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez
Laredo Police arrest suspect in connection to bar shooting
Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash
20-year-old Carolina Sanherman
Woman accused of stealing money from ice cream shop
Tanker falls into ditch
Surveillance video shows moments tanker truck falls into ditch

Latest News

Making a difference: Dr. Trevino and his son continue to battle pandemic
Making a difference: Dr. Trevino and his son continue to battle pandemic
KGNS News Anchor Mindy Casso among 2022 Orgullo Latino Legacy LULAC honorees
KGNS News Anchor Mindy Casso among 2022 Orgullo Latino Legacy LULAC honorees
Mayor Proclaims Student Voting Day
Laredo Mayor proclaims student voting day
LPD investigating accident that claimed the life of agent
LPD investigating accident that claimed the life of agent
Officials release how tanker fell in ditch
Officials release how tanker fell in ditch