LISD to crack down on unexcused absences

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is hiring extra personnel to make sure elementary and middle school students are showing up to school.

With the support of the elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund, the district is looking to hire an additional 20 attendance scouts.

Sixteen of them will support elementary schools while four will assist middle schools.

These scouts will work under the supervision of their campus principal and work closely with attendance clerks, teachers and counselors to help boost attendance and prevent those at risk of dropping out.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.