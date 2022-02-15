Advertisement

Longhorns get the W over the Wolves

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a big night for high school hoops on Monday with three girls’ teams competing in the opening round of the playoffs and one massive all Laredo showdown on the boy’s side.

Both United and LBJ squared off on the Longhorns’ home court; playoff implications were on the line for both teams.

The two went neck and neck but the Longhorns would come out on top with a 60 to 57 win.

We caught up with Nic Cruz of the horns who talked about his free throws and then the wild dash on defense in the last minute of the game.

Cruz says he heard the words of his coach echoing through his head to stay disciplined, hit the free throws and finish strong.

United and Nixon are now tied at the top of the district at eight and two.

Alexander is in the clubhouse with a six and six mark while LBJ, United South and Del Rio are all five and six fighting for the last two playoff spots.

