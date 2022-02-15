People caught crossing into U.S. illegally

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More and more people continue to risk their lives in crossing the dangerous Rio Grande river.

Border Patrol has released the images of 10 people trying to cross illegally through the river. All 10 were taken into custody.

Border Patrol says in one day, their Marine Unite has stopped 37 people from crossing into the U.S.

