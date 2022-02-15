Advertisement

Search continues for Webb County medical examiner replacement

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County commissioners say the search to take over Dr. Corinne Stern’s role has been a challenge. Stern announced her retirement from the position in 2021. Dr. Stern has been with Webb county since 2006, with the office opening on January 1st, 2007.

County staff says they have worked with several agencies to help with the search but have not had any luck. However, Webb County is not the only county having issues finding a medical examiner. Bexar County and El Paso County are having trouble filling vacancies within their department.

The Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office handled over 300 cases in 2021.

