Advertisement

Tips to prepare for WBCA parades

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On February 15, many chairs were spotted along San Bernardo Avenue as people get ready to claim their spots along the parade routes for Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

The weekend of festivities begins on February 17 with the IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars, starting at 6 p.m. Then on February 19, the Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade kicks off at 9 a.m.

The Laredo Police Department recommends you make a plan with your kids ahead of time so they know where to go in case they get lost. Police suggests kids head to any intersection along the parade’s route and police officers will be there to help.

Also keep in mind where you park your car this week since it runs the risk of getting towed. Investigator Joe Baeza with the police department says that if you have a car and it’s on south San Bernardo on February 17, people will have to get their cars out of the way no later than 3 p.m. He says any car that’s in the parade route will be towed away by then. He adds that on February 19 for the grand parade, people will have to move their car out of the parade route no later than 6 a.m.

Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association recommends you wear a face covering if you’re planning on attending the parades.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Joe Manuel Martinez
Laredo Police arrest suspect in connection to bar shooting
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash

Latest News

Webb County tax office update
Passport services return to Webb County tax office
Vaccine for kids delay
FDA postpones meeting to discuss vaccine for kids under 5
Vaccine for kids delay
Laredo Health Authority on vaccine for kids
Webb County tax office update
Webb County tax office update
Search for medical examiner
Search continues for Webb County medical examiner replacement