Tips to prepare for WBCA parades

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On February 15, many chairs were spotted along San Bernardo Avenue as people get ready to claim their spots along the parade routes for Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

The weekend of festivities begins on February 17 with the IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars, starting at 6 p.m. Then on February 19, the Anheuser-Busch Washington’s Birthday Parade kicks off at 9 a.m.

The Laredo Police Department recommends you make a plan with your kids ahead of time so they know where to go in case they get lost. Police suggests kids head to any intersection along the parade’s route and police officers will be there to help.

Also keep in mind where you park your car this week since it runs the risk of getting towed. Investigator Joe Baeza with the police department says that if you have a car and it’s on south San Bernardo on February 17, people will have to get their cars out of the way no later than 3 p.m. He says any car that’s in the parade route will be towed away by then. He adds that on February 19 for the grand parade, people will have to move their car out of the parade route no later than 6 a.m.

Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association recommends you wear a face covering if you’re planning on attending the parades.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.