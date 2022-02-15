Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two Laredo doctors are among a list of ten people indicted for their alleged involvement in a 300-million-dollar health care fraud scheme.

The 26-count indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas accuses the people of paying and receiving illegal kickbacks and committing health care fraud.

The two Laredo doctors named are Dr. Jose Roel Maldonado and Dr. Eduardo Carlos Canova.

Also named is Keith Allen Wichinski a San Antonio based nurse practitioner as well as people associated with several medical associated businesses.

The indictment alleges the medical professionals were allegedly paid kickbacks by medical providers to order medically unnecessary lab tests which were then billed to Medicare and other federal health care programs.

A total of over 300 million was allegedly billed to federal programs.

The indictment alleges Dr. Maldonado received more than $400,000 in kickbacks and Dr. Canova over 300,000 in kickbacks.

If convicted the accused face up to 55-years in federal prison.

