Advertisement

Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks

By Jerry Garza
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two Laredo doctors are among a list of ten people indicted for their alleged involvement in a 300-million-dollar health care fraud scheme.

The 26-count indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas accuses the people of paying and receiving illegal kickbacks and committing health care fraud.

The two Laredo doctors named are Dr. Jose Roel Maldonado and Dr. Eduardo Carlos Canova.

Also named is Keith Allen Wichinski a San Antonio based nurse practitioner as well as people associated with several medical associated businesses.

The indictment alleges the medical professionals were allegedly paid kickbacks by medical providers to order medically unnecessary lab tests which were then billed to Medicare and other federal health care programs.

A total of over 300 million was allegedly billed to federal programs.

The indictment alleges Dr. Maldonado received more than $400,000 in kickbacks and Dr. Canova over 300,000 in kickbacks.

If convicted the accused face up to 55-years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez
Laredo Police arrest suspect in connection to bar shooting
Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Laredo Police release daunting details of sports bar shooting
20-year-old Carolina Sanherman
Woman accused of stealing money from ice cream shop

Latest News

United Longhorns get a win over Wolves
United Longhorns get a win over Wolves
Police searching for robbery suspect
Commissioners approve modified construction contract for detox center
18 found in home
18 undocumented people found in home
18 found in home
18 undocumented people found in home