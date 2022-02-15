Victor Trevino Jr. recognized as ‘Making a Difference’ for continuous communication of Covid-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the pandemic continues, we’re all aware of those who have been consistent sources of information about the status of the pandemic. One of those, the Health Authority for the City of Laredo, Dr. Victor Trevino. But behind the scenes, there are individuals who have provided support and counsel to his efforts in keeping us safe during the pandemic surges. One of those individuals is his son, Victor Trevino, Jr. For his behind-the-scenes efforts, he’s being recognized in this week’s segment of Making a Difference.

Unlike others in his family who are medical doctors, like his brother and his father, Victor Jr. chose to be a Juris Doctor. A graduate of Baylor University, with his practice specializing in Health Law, Victor Jr. has been in practice for over 20 years. That is until the pandemic hit, and in his own words, it was a matter of civic duty to say yes to his father when asked to help his Medical Advisory team in navigating the legal--and sometimes politically charged--Covid-19 environment.

“It’s our civic duty and our responsibility to protect our community,” Victor Jr. said. “If I wasn’t doing this, I’d probably be a substitute teacher to help our when they had a shortage, but I think it’s essential and it’s important that we do this to get the essential herd immunity that we need in La Frontera.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Victor Jr. has counseled and advised his father on difficult decisions involving the health authority’s statutory role and function.

“There’s a lot of moving parts when it comes to the Health Authority’s role,” said Dr. Victor Trevino, Laredo Health Authority. “There’s a lot of politics, there’s a lot of legal issues, and all those things, it’s virtually difficult for one doctor to handle those. So, he has been very supportive and very in line with what I do, and I think that has helped tremendously. With his efforts, I think we have reached the capacity of what we’re doing up to now.”

However, that was just the beginning as Victor Jr., who is also a commercial pilot, would early on in the pandemic when vaccines were scarce, fly to different parts of Texas to pick up donated vaccines, that were set to expire, from other clinics and doctors to be used in our medically underserved community.

Having a science background, he eventually received further training to become his father’s vaccine administrator--even assisting his father in over a hundred vaccine drives in rural communities, the Outlets, homebound vaccinations and in our sister city of Nuevo Laredo.

A role Dr. Trevino says other cities may find challenging to undertake without the additional help.

“I don’t see how other places function other than doing the role of the Health Authority in providing information and guidance to the people,” said Dr. Trevino. “So, it’s been very interesting. I think if we do put in a comparison to other places, I think we would stand out differently than in other places, and I think hopefully, it would be better than other places.”

And while most weekends you’ll find Victor Jr. helping his father with one of these vaccination drives, when they do have some time, father and son can be found working together on their other passion--classic cars. Victor Jr. saying it’s their therapy that brings back a sense of normalcy, and today, that’s all one can hope for.

