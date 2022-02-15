Virtual townhall meeting for District 6

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - District 6 councilmember, Dr. Marte Martinez says he’s inviting constituents to discuss ideas and share their concerns about things they want to see different in their neighborhood.

“We did it last year virtually and it worked pretty well. We want all members from District 6.” He goes on to say, “we hope that everybody participates and comes in and asks their questions. If nothing else, listen to what projects we are working on.” Dr. Martinez says they have made “incredible leaps and bounds” in District 6 and says he’s proud of that.

You can register for the virtual event here.

