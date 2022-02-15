Advertisement

Warmer Until Cold Front Thursday Evening

Monday 7 Day Forecast
By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our very dry airmass is moving to our east. Southerly winds are increasing, and will bring warmer and in a shallow layer of the atmosphere, more humid air from the gulf. The shallow layer of humid gulf air may be sufficient for low clouds Wednesday morning. While tonight will still be cool, the southerly winds will mean that temperatures at dawn Tuesday will be in the high 40′s in contrast to the high 30′s this morning (Monday). Wednesday and Thursday will reach at or above 80. A cold front moving east from the Pacific will cross the Rockies Tuesday, and emerge into the central Great Plains Wednesday. The leading edge of the cooler air will reach our part of south Texas by Thursday evening, leading to cooler weather Thursday night through Saturday. This is not arctic air, and temperatures will still reach the 60′s Friday and Saturday afternoons. Warmer winds from the south will return by Monday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Joe Manuel Martinez
Laredo Police arrest suspect in connection to bar shooting
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash
20-year-old Carolina Sanherman
Woman accused of stealing money from ice cream shop
Tanker falls into ditch
Surveillance video shows moments tanker truck falls into ditch

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products
The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: Federal agency meant to protect consumers given little power to ban defective products