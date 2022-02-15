Warmer Until Cold Front Thursday Evening

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our very dry airmass is moving to our east. Southerly winds are increasing, and will bring warmer and in a shallow layer of the atmosphere, more humid air from the gulf. The shallow layer of humid gulf air may be sufficient for low clouds Wednesday morning. While tonight will still be cool, the southerly winds will mean that temperatures at dawn Tuesday will be in the high 40′s in contrast to the high 30′s this morning (Monday). Wednesday and Thursday will reach at or above 80. A cold front moving east from the Pacific will cross the Rockies Tuesday, and emerge into the central Great Plains Wednesday. The leading edge of the cooler air will reach our part of south Texas by Thursday evening, leading to cooler weather Thursday night through Saturday. This is not arctic air, and temperatures will still reach the 60′s Friday and Saturday afternoons. Warmer winds from the south will return by Monday.

