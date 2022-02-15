Windy clear

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that Valentine’s Day is over and done with, we are going to look forward to some-spring-like temperatures.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 40s and see a high of about 78 degrees by the afternoon.

The winds will start to pick up but our temperatures will start to climb up to the mid-80s.

On Wednesday, we are going to see the warmest day on record since December.

On Tuesday we’ll hit a high of 83 degrees, but those 80s will be short-lived.

Thursday will be our last day in the 80s and we’ll see another cold front make its way to Laredo that will drop temperatures into the 60s.

By the weekend, we’ll see a high of about 71 degrees and 79 degrees.

If you will be involved in the WBCA Parade, you may need to bring a jacket for the morning hours but it will warm up by the afternoon.

As for President’s Day, we’ll be back in the mid-80s.

