Advertisement

Windy clear

70s and sunny
70s and sunny(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that Valentine’s Day is over and done with, we are going to look forward to some-spring-like temperatures.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 40s and see a high of about 78 degrees by the afternoon.

The winds will start to pick up but our temperatures will start to climb up to the mid-80s.

On Wednesday, we are going to see the warmest day on record since December.

On Tuesday we’ll hit a high of 83 degrees, but those 80s will be short-lived.

Thursday will be our last day in the 80s and we’ll see another cold front make its way to Laredo that will drop temperatures into the 60s.

By the weekend, we’ll see a high of about 71 degrees and 79 degrees.

If you will be involved in the WBCA Parade, you may need to bring a jacket for the morning hours but it will warm up by the afternoon.

As for President’s Day, we’ll be back in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez
Laredo Police arrest suspect in connection to bar shooting
Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash
20-year-old Carolina Sanherman
Woman accused of stealing money from ice cream shop
Tanker falls into ditch
Surveillance video shows moments tanker truck falls into ditch

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Until Cold Front Thursday Evening
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cool and breezy Valentine's Day
Can you feel the love?
Warm Friday afternoon
Cool days coming up ahead