Advertisement

The 90s are coming!

The 90s are nigh
The 90s are nigh(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We had a pretty strange winter season, but it looks like spring is right around the corner!

On Wednesday, we’ll start out windy and in the 60s but we’ll warm up to a high of about 88 almost nearing that 90 degree mark.

We won’t hit 90s but that moment is approaching.

On Thursday, we’ll drop back to the mid-80s and see another cold front by nightfall.

Expect a high of 66 on Friday with clear and sunny skies.

This cold front will be short lived; however you will need a jacket on Saturday during the WBCA parade because it’s going to be a chilly morning in the 50s.

We’ll warm up to a high of 71 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday.

By next week, get ready to take the jackets off because it’s going to be in the 90s on President’s Day and 95 on Tuesday!

Although spring doesn’t start for a few more weeks, does this mean the end of the winter season? Probably...

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash
Tanker falls into ditch
Surveillance video shows moments tanker truck falls into ditch

Latest News

TUESDAY 7 DAY FORECAST
Cooler Friday and Saturday
70s and sunny
Windy clear
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Until Cold Front Thursday Evening
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast