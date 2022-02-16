The 90s are coming!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We had a pretty strange winter season, but it looks like spring is right around the corner!

On Wednesday, we’ll start out windy and in the 60s but we’ll warm up to a high of about 88 almost nearing that 90 degree mark.

We won’t hit 90s but that moment is approaching.

On Thursday, we’ll drop back to the mid-80s and see another cold front by nightfall.

Expect a high of 66 on Friday with clear and sunny skies.

This cold front will be short lived; however you will need a jacket on Saturday during the WBCA parade because it’s going to be a chilly morning in the 50s.

We’ll warm up to a high of 71 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday.

By next week, get ready to take the jackets off because it’s going to be in the 90s on President’s Day and 95 on Tuesday!

Although spring doesn’t start for a few more weeks, does this mean the end of the winter season? Probably...

