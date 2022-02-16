Advertisement

Agent arrest Suerno Gang member

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a man with gang ties near a college campus.

The incident appended on Feb. 13 when agents arrested two undocumented immigrants near the Laredo College South Campus.

Agents identified the man as 34-year-old Pedro Heriberto Reyes-Alvarado.

Record checks revealed the Mexican National was an active Suerno Gang member with an extensive criminal history that included charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, aggravated assault, evading arrest and human smuggling.

Reyes Alvarado will be prosecuted for his immigration violation and turned over to the U.S. Marshal Service.

Democratic party invites voters to meet candidates
Parents invited to learn about UISD's academic performance
File photo: UISD students
