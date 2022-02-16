Agent arrest Suerno Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a man with gang ties near a college campus.

The incident appended on Feb. 13 when agents arrested two undocumented immigrants near the Laredo College South Campus.

Agents identified the man as 34-year-old Pedro Heriberto Reyes-Alvarado.

Record checks revealed the Mexican National was an active Suerno Gang member with an extensive criminal history that included charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, aggravated assault, evading arrest and human smuggling.

Reyes Alvarado will be prosecuted for his immigration violation and turned over to the U.S. Marshal Service.

