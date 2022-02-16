Advertisement

Cooler Friday and Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warmer, slightly more humid air is rushing northward across Texas and beyond. The southerly winds will raise our temperatures above 80F during Wednesday, and likely on Thursday. A cooler, but dry airmass moving from the Pacific across the Rockies into the Great Plains by Wednesday will reach our area beginning Thursday evening. This is not arctic air, and temperatures will still reach the 60′s Friday and Saturday afternoons. Parade day weather on Saturday will be fine. Low 40′s at dawn, approaching 50 at start of the parade, low 60′s as parade ends. The sun may be dimmed at times by milky white cirrus clouds high above.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Joe Manuel Martinez
Laredo Police arrest suspect in connection to bar shooting
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash

Latest News

70s and sunny
Windy clear
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Until Cold Front Thursday Evening
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cool and breezy Valentine's Day
Can you feel the love?