Cooler Friday and Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warmer, slightly more humid air is rushing northward across Texas and beyond. The southerly winds will raise our temperatures above 80F during Wednesday, and likely on Thursday. A cooler, but dry airmass moving from the Pacific across the Rockies into the Great Plains by Wednesday will reach our area beginning Thursday evening. This is not arctic air, and temperatures will still reach the 60′s Friday and Saturday afternoons. Parade day weather on Saturday will be fine. Low 40′s at dawn, approaching 50 at start of the parade, low 60′s as parade ends. The sun may be dimmed at times by milky white cirrus clouds high above.

