COVID-19 vaccines still being administered by the city of Laredo

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at their offices on 2600 Cedar Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 18.

That same day and on Saturday, February 19, they’ll be at the the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo between the Columbia Factory Store and the PUMA store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the vaccine will be available at Mall del Norte, near Macy’s Home Store from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Eliseo Ceja with the health department shares they are still getting help from state entities. “The Texas Army National Guard is still helping us [administer the] vaccine en masse, in the masses.” He says, “we’ve partnered up with the Texas Army National Guard so they could assist us in the vaccination efforts and they are the ones doing at these locations.”

Ceja reminds us these clinics are open to everyone and you need to bring your vaccine card if you want to receive your shot. He also says all three COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J) will be available at these locations.

