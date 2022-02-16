El Cenizo Community Center to offer COVID-19 vaccines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Health experts say the number of Americans getting the COVID-19 booster shot has reached an all-time low.

County officials are hoping to boost the numbers by hosting a vaccine clinic of their own.

The Gateway Community Health Center and Webb County will be hosting the COVID-19 vaccine drive at the El Cenizo Community Center.

Officials will be offering coronavirus vaccines for children ages five and up.

They will also offer flu shots for kids two and older.

It will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

