EPA town hall on Ethylene Oxide

The EPA will host a virtual town hall on the subject of ethylene oxide emissions
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, is asking people impacted by ethylene oxide to speak out at a special meeting about their experience.

The federal agency will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, February 22nd.

They’re asking people who would like to speak to sign-up no later than Wednesday, February 16th.

The town hall will go over a proposal that will reaffirm the EPA’s risk value for ethylene oxide and reject the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, TCEQ’s, assessment.

Last year, ‘KGNS On Your Side’ broke the story that a sterilization plant in Laredo was releasing a harmful chemical named ethylene oxide into the air.

According to the EPA’s data, the emission levels at the sterilization plant are creating a cancer risk in the community.

The TCEQ has refuted those claims, noting that emission levels are allowed under the state permit.

Click on this link to register.

