Advertisement

Fate falls short for Lady Longhorns

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The lady Longhorns couldn’t make the clean sweep for Laredo schools on Tuesday night.

United was down in the fourth quarter, trying to make one final push.

Jesslyn Jalomo was able to sink the shot to help the cause but a couple of possessions later, Longhorns with the pressure defense.

The writing is on the wall though as the Hawks were just too much for the Longhorns, United falls by 16 despite 11 from Costilla to lead the Longhorns.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
UPDATE: Triple murder court-appointed attorney to step down
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Two Laredo doctors indicted for healthcare kickbacks
Shooting at TKO
Update: Three dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Laredo sports bar
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in crash
Off-duty Border Patrol agent killed in car crash
Tanker falls into ditch
Surveillance video shows moments tanker truck falls into ditch

Latest News

Fate fell short for lady Longhorns
Fate fell short for lady Longhorns
Bulldogs get a one point win over SA Falcons
Lady Bulldogs get a win over SA Stevens by one point
Panthers claw their way to victory
Panthers claw their way to victory
Lady Panthers claw their way to victory
Lady Panthers claw their way to victory