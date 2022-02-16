Advertisement

Fire in south Laredo causes temporary evacuations

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several people were evacuated from their homes on the night of February 15 after a fire in south Laredo.

Fire crews were called out to the 5400 block of Beefalo Drive near the Cuatro Vientos subdivision. When they arrived they found two tractors on fire. Both units were found on a dirt field of a construction site near he neighborhood.

The fire department’s spokesperson, Ricardo Oliva, says they evacuated certain residents temporarily as a precautionary measure. “What was a little bit more critical was that there was a nearby diesel tank.” He says, “luckily, our firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without extension to the fire or injuries.”

Oliva says the case remains under investigation. There were no workers at the site at the time of the fire. Arson investigators are checking what could of caused it.

