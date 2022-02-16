Advertisement

Lady Bulldogs get a win over SA Stevens by one point

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It was a close game for the Alexander Bulldogs as they took on the Falcons of San Antonio Stevens in the opening round.

During the third quarter, Bulldogs were up by four, but they kept putting on the pressure; Kayla Herrera set up the lay up for Samantha Carranza and made it 33 to 27.

After a Falcons bucket made it a four-point game, Sophie Villalobos faking the three, just enough to get the drive and the foul.

Alexander would get a second chance on a three-ball putting the bulldogs up by nine

The bulldogs would get the better of the game by a single point.

Villalobos and Buitron with 17 points each as they are off to the area round.

