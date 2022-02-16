Laredo physicians plead guilty to receiving healthcare kickbacks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re learning more about two Laredo doctors indicted for their roles in a fraud and illegal kickback scheme—both now pleading guilty for their crimes.

According to federal records, Dr. Eduardo Carlos Canova and Dr. Jose Roel Maldonado both plead guilty to a count of conspiracy to solicit and receive kickbacks.

Included in the plea deal, both men face up to five years in prison, up to three years of probation and a fine of up to a quarter million dollars.

On Monday, KGNS News reported the 26-count indictment handed down in the Northern District of Texas detailing an alleged scheme that defrauded the government of 300-million dollars in fraudulent billing.

It alleges the defendants, including Drs. Canova and Maldonado, were induced to order medically unnecessary lab tests, which were billed to Medicare.

Dr. Maldonado alone allegedly received 400 thousand dollars in kickbacks, while Dr. Canova allegedly received 300 thousand in kickbacks.

All defendants faced 55-years each in prison, but the plea deal has reduced that number to no more than 5 years in jail.

Still no word if the doctors’ medical licenses will be affected.

