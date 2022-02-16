New campaign seeks to motivate students to vote

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An initiative that seeks to drive young voters is recognized by the City of Laredo.

Early College High School Student Samantha Medina is one of many first time voters who is ready to exercise her right to vote during the upcoming March primary elections.

Medina says voting is important and she encourages others to use their voice however they can.

This upcoming election will have a special meaning to her since it will be the first time that she will cast her vote.

Medina and many of her classmates made sure to register before the January 31 deadline with the help of the “Yes I will Vote” Coalition.

Medina says the longer you wait, the longer you will hesitate, and it is likely that you won’t end up voting. So, the earlier you get to do it, the more likely you are to do it.

Ken Yaguchi is also a student from early college.

Although he is not eligible to take part in the upcoming election, his friends are already registered and he is excited to one day participate in the voting process.

Yaguchi says the process allows younger generations to cast their vote and let their voices be heard.

On Monday, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz recognized the “Yes I will Vote” Coalition.

Dr. Martha Villarreal from the coalition says this year the program visited local schools and registered more than 800 students.

The program visited schools within UISD and LISD along with Harmony, Laredo College and Early College Students.

She says she has noticed that the younger generation is more aware of the current political situations that are happening in Laredo, in the state and around the country.

Dr. Villarreal says, “We needed to go out there and talk to the kids about the impact that their vote is going to make. The impact about their ideas and opinions has and what is happening today, tomorrow and in the future.

Garcia Early College Counselor Marla Alaniz expects great things from first-time voters and hopes they are all excited to cast their vote.

Dr. Villarreal adds the coalition will have more events in the coming month where they will continue to help register students.

Villarreal says that students who want to vote in the November elections must register 30 days before November 8.

